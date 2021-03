Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will have to earn his place in the starting XI.

Though a legendary figure at the club he has served since 2011, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will not invite Aguero back into the team purely based on past glories.

Indeed, with a winning run now stretching to an astonishing 20 games, Guardiola can afford to be picky.