Al Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

Egyptian giants Al Ahly brushed past New Zealand's Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Hussein Elshahat struck in first-half stoppage time for Al Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.

Al Ahly, runners-up to tournament hosts Wydad Casablanca in last year's CAF Champions League, play Seattle Sounders on Saturday with the winner advancing to meet Real Madrid.

