Al Ahly sweep aside Auckland City in Club World Cup opener

Published February 1st, 2023 - 09:35 GMT
Ahly's Egyptian forward Mohamed Sherif (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup first round football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and New Zealand's Auckland City at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on February 1, 2023. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)
Egyptian giants Al Ahly brushed past New Zealand's Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Club World Cup in Morocco.

Hussein Elshahat struck in first-half stoppage time for Al Ahly, who added to their lead with goals from Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.

Al Ahly, runners-up to tournament hosts Wydad Casablanca in last year's CAF Champions League, play Seattle Sounders on Saturday with the winner advancing to meet Real Madrid.

Tags:Al Ahly SCAuckland City FCFIFA Club World Cup

