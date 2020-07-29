Al Bayt Stadium Achieves 5-Star Sustainability Rating

Al Bayt Stadium has become the second FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament venue to achieve a five-star sustainability rating.

The 60,000-capacity stadium in the northern city of Al Khor, which will host the opening match of Qatar 2022, received the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) certification from the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD).

Al Bayt received three GSAS certificates in relation to the stadium’s sustainability: for its design, construction practices and efficiency of its energy center. Earlier this year, Education City Stadium became the first Qatar 2022 venue to achieve a five-star GSAS rating. Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium both previously achieved four-star GSAS ratings.

Designed to resemble a traditional tent used by nomadic peoples in Qatar and the region, Al Bayt boasts a range of sustainability features. The light-colored external membrane reduces heat absorption and supports the efficient use of cooling technology, while the see-through retractable roof reduces the need for energy consumption and allows natural sunlight to help the turf grow.

Most of the construction materials were manufactured in Qatar, while 20% of the materials came from recycled sources. A number of key products were responsibly sourced, including steel, glazing, wooden doors and precast concrete. LED lighting is used throughout the venue, along with water-efficient fixtures and fittings.

Dr Nasser Al Hajeri, Venue Manager, Al Bayt Stadium, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded a five-star sustainability rating from GORD. This is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in this massive project – including all our contractors and stakeholders. This stadium will be the focus of the world’s attention when it hosts the opening match of Qatar 2022 – and will continue to be a focal point for the people of Al Khor long into the future.”

Al Bayt’s legacy features are also notable. Seats from the upper tier will be removed after the World Cup and repurposed to create sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas. The sky box level will be turned into a five-star hotel, while a shopping centre, food court, gym and multipurpose hall will be incorporated into the stadium building.

Some of the legacy facilities are already in use – including the precinct which surrounds the stadium. This features a public park, running and cycling tracks, play areas, coffee shops and restaurants. Al Bayt Park opened on this year’s National Sport Day in February.

Engineer Bodour Al Meer, Sustainability & Environment Senior Manager at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “Every stadium being developed for the World Cup has a unique sustainability story – including Al Bayt. Its legacy will be felt long after the tournament – especially by the Al Khor community. The work being done today will ensure Al Bayt is a major landmark for many years to come – all thanks to Qatar hosting the biggest sports event in the world.”