Al Hilal Signs Termination Agreement’ with Coach Razvan Lucescu

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal has signed a “termination agreement” with Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu and appointed the under-19s coach Rogerio Micale to take charge of the first team.

The club’s board of directors, headed by Fahd bin Nafel, said they “expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Razvan and his assistants for their efforts during their career at the club, wishing them success,” a statement released Sunday evening said.

Brazilian Micale will begin the training the team from Monday.