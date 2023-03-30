Al-Hilal willing to offer €30m-per-year contract to Sergio Ramos

ALBAWABA - The Saudis are hoping to convince Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos to accept a move to Al-Hilal this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The 37-year-old will reach the end of his contract at PSG in June, and is yet to receive an offer over a new deal.

Ramos receives nearly €10 million annually, but the Saudis are willing to offer him three times what he currently earns.

Indeed, Al-Hilal has offered the Spaniard a two-year deal with an annual salary of €30 million.

The former Real Madrid star could be tempted to make the switch come this summer, with a renewal at PSG looking increasingly unlikely.