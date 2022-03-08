Alexander Zverev Receives Eight-Week ATP Ban

Alexander Zverev has been suspended from ATP competitions for eight weeks following an investigation into his behavior at the Mexican Open.

The World number three was kicked out of the event in Acapulco after hitting the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani with his racket violently several times last month.

This unsportsmanlike behavior came after the end of a doubles match that he lost.

The German went on to apologize for the incident afterwards.

ATP's senior vice-president of rules and competition, Miro Bratoev, conducted a review into the conduct of the player.

The ATP issued a statement after the conclusion of the investigation.

It read: "The review determined that Zverev committed Aggravated Behavior under the Player Major Offense section of ATP Rules.

"As a result, Zverev has been issued an additional fine of 25,000 US dollars (£19,000) and a suspension for a period of eight weeks from any ATP-sanctioned event.

"However, the fine and suspension are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation."