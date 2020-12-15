All Set for FIBA 3X3 World Tour Jeddah Final

Preparations have been completed for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Jeddah Final 2020, which takes place this weekend at the Corniche basketball court In Jeddah, the organizing committee has said.

The top 12 teams in the World Tour season standings after the last Masters will compete in the two-day tournament starting on Friday, hosted by the Saudi Basketball Federation with the support of the “Quality of Life” program under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation known by its French acronym FIBA.

Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, head of the World Tour Jeddah organizing committee, said the court on the Jeddah Corniche was built according to international specifications, and that large television screens have been installed near the stadium for the crowd. Tournament matches will be broadcast live, Tashkandi said.

“These events under the aegis of the Ministry of Sport in various regions are part of its initiatives emanating from Vision 2030. Given the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, we will miss the attendance of the fans, which was one of the most important factors for the success of the tour hosted by the city of Jeddah last year,” said Tashkandi.

“The International Federation and the Organizing Committee were keen on engaging the fans and attracting their interaction inside the court through the virtual fan initiative, which allows them to broadcast the heat of their enthusiasm and passion for this game through the giant screens that were set up around the court, and fans’ clips will be shown throughout the matches.”

Tashkandi said the champion team of four players and one reserve will take home $60,000, with the runners-up receiving $40,000 and $28,000.

Tashkandi thanked Minister of Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal for his interest and support of the world championship, “which motivates us greatly in the organizing committee and in all working committees to make more effort to ensure this international sporting event in Saudi Arabia is successful, as usual.” He also thanked the president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, Abdul Rahman Al-Mass’ad, for the great cooperation with the committee.