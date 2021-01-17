Asian Cricket Club-Qatar Receives Fitness Sponsor

Asian Cricket Club-Qatar, one of the renowned clubs in Qatar cricket premiere division level since 1996, has been affiliated with Smart GYM as the official fitness sponsor for club.

The sponsorship ceremony was organised on Thursday at Smart Gym Ain Khalid to felicitate the team president Yunus Thakur and captain Muhammed Tanveer with the deal.

Smart Gym, a 24/7 gym located at Ain Khalid, has professional and qualified trainers providing personal training services for clients.

Smart Gym will be supporting the Asian Cricket Club-Qatar in terms of fitness programmes, regimes and training of players to ensure their optimal fitness levels.

“Cricket is the most played sport in Qatar and we are happy that we will be contributing to it through our support,” said Rashid Al Rashdi, owner of Smart Gym.

Commenting on the agreement, Thakur said, “Fitness is one of the important aspects of cricket which is often overlooked. I am thankful to Rashid Al Rashdi, Faizan A. Farooqui and Rameez Anjum for their trust and support. Having affiliation with Smart Gym will really boost the boys’ performance and will help them improve their fitness levels.”