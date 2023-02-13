ATP Rankings: Djokovic retains top spot followed by Alcaraz

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic maintained his position as World's No 1 in the latest ATP rankings (Men's singles) released on Monday.

The 35-year-old started his 376th week as No 1 and is set to tie the all-time record held by Germany’s Steffi Graf once next week's rankings are released.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion eagerly awaits his participation in the Dubai Tennis Championships later this month.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz remains at No 2 ahead of his appearance this week in Buenos Aires.

The Spaniard is followed by Casper Ruud at No 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas at No 4, Andrey Rublev at No 5 and Rafael Nadal at No 6.