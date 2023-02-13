ATP Rankings: Djokovic retains top spot followed by Alcaraz

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2023 - 01:46 GMT
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy in Melbourne on January 30, 2023, after winning the Australian Open tennis tournament's mens' singles final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy in Melbourne on January 30, 2023, after winning the Australian Open tennis tournament's mens' singles final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic maintained his position as World's No 1 in the latest ATP rankings (Men's singles) released on Monday.

The 35-year-old started his 376th week as No 1 and is set to tie the all-time record held by Germany’s Steffi Graf once next week's rankings are released.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion eagerly awaits his participation in the Dubai Tennis Championships later this month.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz remains at No 2 ahead of his appearance this week in Buenos Aires.

The Spaniard is followed by Casper Ruud at No 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas at No 4, Andrey Rublev at No 5 and Rafael Nadal at No 6.

