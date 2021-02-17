Bahrain International Circuit Confirmed as Host for F1 Pre-season Testing

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, confirmed today that it will be hosting Formula 1 pre-season testing from March 12 to 14.

The three-day sessions will be the only time F1’s teams will have a chance to put their cars through their paces ahead of the start of the 2021 FIA F1 World Championship.

This will be the first time Bahrain has hosted F1 pre-season testing since 2014, when it held two four-day tests. The track had also hosted F1 in-season testing in 2017 and 2019.

BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa commented:

“It’s always a great honour to be able to host pre-season testing and to be part of the excitement in the build-up to the new season. We thank F1 and all the teams for offering us this opportunity.

“We look forward to welcoming the F1 family back to Bahrain in just a few weeks for the test and then hosting the season-opening Grand Prix shortly after.”

The F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 kicks off the new season between March 26 to 28.

In addition to F1 testing, BIC is also set to host the pre-season tests of the FIA Formula 2 Championship from March 9 to 11. F2 will be holding the first round of its 2021 campaign in support of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

For more information, visit bahraingp.com.