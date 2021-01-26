Bahrain Lose to Japan in World Handball Championship

Bahrain lost to Japan 25-29 in the third and last round of the President’s Cup, being held in Cairo, Egypt, as part of the 27th IHF World Men’s Championship.

At the end of the first half of the match the national squad was trailing 12 to 19 for the Japanese team.

Hussein Al Sayyad and Mohammed Habib netted each five goals, followed by Kameel Mahfoudh who scored four goals.

Hassan Al Fardan, Mohammed Habib Nasser, Ali Abdul Qader, Ali Mirza and Ahmed Jalal scored each twice while Mohammed Mirza scove one goal.

Bahrain ends the second round in the sixth position in its group, with no points, and 21st in the 27th IHF World Men’s Handball Championship.