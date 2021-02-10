Bahrain Possible Host of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Bahrain could host a series of joint-qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 later this summer, should discussions of a centralized venue for those games be approved.

According to an official at the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), the BFA has informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that it is keen to stage the remaining matches in Group C of qualification in June, which would involve five national teams, namely Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

This comes after Cambodia had formally notified the AFC that they will not be able to play their two qualifying matches scheduled for next month, which include a match in Bahrain on March 25 and a game against Iran in Phnom Penh on March 30, said the BFA official. This is due to COVID-19 concerns.

Those fixtures would be moved to June when the final games in this qualifying stage are presently scheduled.

In light of this, discussions are ongoing of having the remaining matches played at a centralised venue, and the BFA has come forward and notified the AFC of its keenness to host those games.

The BFA official added, however, that the AFC may opt to hold the matches at a neutral location rather than have them hosted by one of the Group C teams.