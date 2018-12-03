Bale Surprised to See Salah Win Puskas Award at Expense of His Own Amazing Goal

Bale scored an overhead kick in the Champions League final against Liverpool last May

Three months after losing the Puskas Award to Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale said that he believes he deserved to win the award more than Salah.



The Puskas Award was launched in 2009 to hail the year’s most spectacular strike, and Mohamed Salah won the prize for his goal against Everton in a Premier League game.



Bale scored an overhead kick in the Champions League final against Liverpool last May, but Salah won the public vote for his solo effort against Everton.



"Yeah, I was surprised by that," Bale told Four Four Two magazine on Monday



"To be honest, what can you say? It makes the award look a little diminished, although it was obviously a great goal by Salah."