Barcelona Considering Move for Firmino

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is being monitored by LaLiga giants Barcelona - according to a report by El Nacional.

The Spanish giants are going through a transition period following the departure of Lionel Messi last summer.

Barca are trying to bring in stars with reasonable prices and are eyeing the Brazil international.

Liverpool do not mind selling the 30-year-old striker at the end of the season if they receive a bid within the region of €20 million.

Firmino has recently lost his starting place to Diogo Jota, and Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the situation and bring him to Camp Nou.