Barcelona move 11 points clear in La Liga race following win over Villarreal

Published February 12th, 2023 - 10:09 GMT
Barcelona's players celebrate victory at the end of the Spanish League football match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on February 12, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)
Barcelona's players celebrate victory at the end of the Spanish League football match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on February 12, 2023. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to 11 points after a tough 1-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday night.

Pedri scored the match's only goal after 18 minutes from the start at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Barca have won 11 straight games in all competitions, and will host Manchester United at the Spotify Camp Nou in the Europa League play-off on Thursday.

In other matches that took place earlier on Sunday, Atletico Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 1-0, Getafe drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano, while Real Valladolid and Osasuna's clash ended with a 0-0 draw.

