Barcelona plots raid on three Juventus players

A report on Tuttojuve has suggested that Barcelona is plotting a swoop of three Juventus players including Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and Manuel Locatelli.

With Juve being docked 15 points, the big names in Turin would be interested in leaving the Italian heavyweights.

Although Barcelona would face massive competition for all the names, the Catalan giants could lure them to Spain considering they are tipped to win the La Liga this season.