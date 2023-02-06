  1. Home
Barcelona plots raid on three Juventus players

Published February 6th, 2023 - 12:36 GMT
Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Juventus' Italian forward Federico Chiesa reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

A report on Tuttojuve has suggested that Barcelona is plotting a swoop of three Juventus players including Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and Manuel Locatelli.

With Juve being docked 15 points, the big names in Turin would be interested in leaving the Italian heavyweights.

Although Barcelona would face massive competition for all the names, the Catalan giants could lure them to Spain considering they are tipped to win the La Liga this season.

