Barcelona seeking external sponsors to fund Messi return

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 11:50 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi shoots during the warm up session before the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 2, 2023. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi shoots during the warm up session before the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 2, 2023. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Barcelona are in the search for new sponsorship deals that could help fund Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou next season.

The 35-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer once his deal at Paris Saint-Germain reaches its end.

The 2022 World Cup winner is yet to commit to fresh terms at PSG.

He has been the subject of jeers and whistles from PSG's frustrated fanbase yet again due to poor results.

Barca has been following the Argentine star and club officials are hopeful of bringing him back.

Gerard Romero says that Barcelona are working on getting sponsors that would assist the club in signing the Argentine legend without breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

