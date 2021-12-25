Barcelona to Swap Coutinho for Arsenal's Aubameyang

  1. Home
Published December 25th, 2021 - 08:10 GMT
Philippe Coutinho (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona are planning to offer Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal to get Arsenal striker and former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Spanish giants want to take advantage of the Gabonese's situation at the Emirates where he has been sacked as captain and frozen out recently.

Sport claims that Coutinho is keen to leave for the London-based club and Barca are prepared to discuss a swap deal.

The attacking midfielder is being offered to Arsenal pending Mikel Arteta's approval.

The winter transfer market is set to open its doors on January 1 and a swap involving two loan arrangements is being discussed.

