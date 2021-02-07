Bayern Munich Arrive in Doha for FIFA Club World Cup 2020

UEFA Champions League winners FC Bayern Munich arrived in Doha on Saturday ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ semi-final clash against Egyptian side Al Ahly SC on Monday (February 8).

Upon arrival at Qatar’s state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport, Bayern’s players and officials underwent COVID-19 testing before departing for their designated hotel.

The arrival of the German giants completes the tournament’s six-team line-up, with Ulsan Hyundai FC (Korea Republic), Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Tigres UANL (Mexico) and SE Palmeiras (Brazil) having already joined host nation league champions Al Duhail SC in Qatar.

The 17th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup kicked off on 4 February with second-round matches at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Education City Stadium – two future FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ venues. Tigres came from a goal down to beat Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while Al Ahly edged pasted Al Duhail 1-0 at Education City Stadium.

Bayern’s match against Al Ahly will take place Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on 8 February at 21:00 local time (19:00 CET).

If Bayern win, they will progress to the final on 11 February. The final will be played at Education City Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 local time (19:00 CET).

Hans-Dieter Flick’s side will be hoping to lift the trophy for the second time in the club’s history having won the tournament in 2013 when they beat Raja Casablanca 2-0 in Morocco.

The Bundesliga and European champions already know Qatar well, with the club regularly traveling to the country for their winter training camps at the world-renowned Aspire Zone. The club also has commercial partnerships with Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.