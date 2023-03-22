Bayern Munich unhappy with Sadio Mane

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich's coaching staff are not impressed with Sadio Mane due to his indifferent form this season.

The German giants were hoping that the Senegalese star would be able to replicate his outstanding form while at Liverpool.

However, the 30-year-old has found it tough to adjust to his new team and the Bundesliga.

Sport1 believes that Bayern's coaching staff are not impressed with what the player is offering at present.

It seems that Mane has lost some of his explosive speed in the final third.

Bayern reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and will be surely relying on the forward in their upcoming clash against Manchester City.