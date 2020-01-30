beIN SPORTS to Air New Series ‘Behind the Scenes’ Featuring Wenger and Desailly

beIN SPORTS, the global sports channel will broadcast the first episode of the brand-new series “Behind the Scenes” with French football legends Arsene Wenger and Marcel Desailly January 30 at 22:00 Mecca time on beIN SPORTS HD1.

During the episode, Wenger and Desailly will discuss matters related to player rituals, the spirit inside the locker rooms, how football has changed throughout the years and much more.

Former AC Milan, Chelsea, Al Gharrafa and Qatar SC player Marcel Desailly also discusses preparations for a football player as being very different to any other sport. In the interview he says: “I always compare football and rugby because the mental preparation is different. It’s individual preparation. Look at the national anthem and players who are singing it, it’s because they are already thinking of their match in their mind. It’s a mental preparation”.

Winning two Serie A titles, one UEFA Champions League, the FIFA World Cup and the Qatar Stars League, Marcel Desailly’s versatility was considered a great asset for the teams he played with.

Arsenal legend and former manager Arsene Wenger discussed how he influenced the design of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

In the interview he says: “At the Emirates Stadium I designed everything with the architect. I asked for a huge locker room, with big enough individual space and a close massage room and doctor room. When you go inside you will feel that it all works perfectly”.

Wenger won the English Premier League title 3 times with Arenal as well as 7 FA Cups, before leaving the North London club in 2018.

On Arsenal’s Invincible season, Wenger says that he always wanted his team to do better than the year before.

“In 2002/03 season, I told the players that my dream is to be champion with no defeat. And we didn’t achieve it. The players blamed me at the start of the 2003/04 season and said “it was your fault” because I gave them a lot of pressure and when we lost the first game, we didn’t have any goals. So, I told them, ‘I am convinced that now, you are ready to do it.’”

Arsene Wenger and Marcel Desailly are part of a long list of names from the footballing hall of fame who have appeared on beIN SPORTS, including Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Ruud Gullit, Yaya Touré, Nemanja Vidić, Wesley Sneijder, Graeme Souness and others.