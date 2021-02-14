beIN Sports Brings UEFA Champions League Matches Exclusively for MENA

beIN Media Group and its flagship sports channel beIN Sports is set to welcome the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League starting this Tuesday 16 February with a host of live games for viewers and subscribers exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as the chance to watch heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain in action competing for the coveted trophy.

A total of 16 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg and second leg matches and 32 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg and second leg matches will be played – with the UEFA Europa League taking place from Thursday 18 February.

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League returns with matches across Europe – as beIN Sports prepares to broadcast all the games live and exclusively on its English, Arabic and French channels from its world class studios in Doha with special guests and talent from across the globe including Arsene Wenger, Mohammad Aboutrika and more.

On Tuesday 16 February, FC Barcelona will take on French champions Paris Saint Germain at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3). German club RB Leipzig will take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the same time.

On Wednesday 17 February, Sevilla will face Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Porto takes on Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

On Tuesday 23 February, Spain’s Atletico Madrid takes on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea while Lazio face Bayern Munich. Both games will be at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

On Wednesday 24 February, Italy’s Atalanta face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid as Borussia Monchengladbach take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Both games will also be played at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

The UEFA Europa League round of 32 is set to kick off on Thursday 18 February live and exclusively on beIN Sports – with English heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur all taking part – as well as PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan, AS Roma, Napoli, and Ajax.

On Thursday 18 February, Real Sociedad will take on Manchester United at 20:55 Mecca Time (GMT +3). Other matches during that time also include Wolfsburg vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiakos vs. PSV and Slava Praha vs. Leicester City.

At 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3), Benfica face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in a tough match for the Gunners.

The second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32 then takes place on Thursday 24 February – with all European teams fighting for a chance to win the coveted trophy and reach next year’s UEFA Champions League through automatic qualification.

beIN Sports’ main studio coverage for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League will be on beIN Sports HD1 and HD2 for Arabic; beIN Sports HD11 and HD12 for English; and beIN Sports HD14 for French; as well as beIN Sports’ 4K channel – providing viewers with trilingual coverage.

beIN guests and talent will include football legend and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Egyptian legends Mohamed Aboutrika and Wael Gomaa; Algerian expert Lakhdar Berriche; Tunisian football legend Tariq Dhiab; Kuwaiti football expert Dr. Tareq Al Jalahmah; and many others.

Commenting on the return of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League on beIN Sports, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programmes for beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League to our channels. With the two best European club competitions beginning the business end of the tournaments, beIN’s live and exclusive coverage promises to be the best. Our studio coverage will be available in English, Arabic, French and 4K as well as on our digital beIN Connect service.”

Arsene Wenger will feature in beIN Sports’ dedicated UEFA Champions League studios including Paris Saint Germain vs. Barcelona (16 February) and Porto vs. Juventus (17 February) – as well as the upcoming Merseyside derby in the English Premier League on Saturday 20 February.