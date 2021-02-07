beIN SPORTS to Broadcast Australian Open Exclusively Across MENA

beIN Media Group, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will broadcast the long awaited 2021 Australian Open live and exclusively for its viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) – including exclusive footage of Tunisian star Ons Jabeur and Egyptian talent Mayar Sherif.

The date for the start of the 2021 Australian Open was previously scheduled to begin in January but was postponed to February (8-21) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Australian Open men’s qualifying was successfully hosted in Doha, Qatar – where beIN SPORTS also provided subscribers with exclusive content via its OTT service beIN CONNECT.

This year’s Australian Open will be the 109th edition and will feature star players such as defending champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin and more.

The tournament will consist of matches for professional players in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Wheelchair players will also compete in singles and doubles tournaments.

beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the 2021 Australian Open will see the global sports channel exclusively cover the tournament on its beIN SPORTS HD8, HD9, HD10 and HD12 channels in English and Arabic.

beIN SPORTS will also provide daily highlights of all the main matches – including exclusive content on Arab players Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif.

On beIN SPORTS coverage of the upcoming 2021 Australian Open, Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “We are very excited to be broadcasting the 2021 Australian Open for our fans and viewers across MENA. beIN is delighted to be at the heart of all the action, showcasing world class tennis tournaments such as the WTA, ATP and Australian Open to its millions of viewers and subscribers from across the globe. beIN’s coverage across 4 dedicated linear channels and our digital and Social Media platforms, in dual language demonstrates our commitment to becoming the leading global sport and entertainment network with such a diverse portfolio of premium global events.”

A number of beIN analysts and stars will be covering the 2021 Australian Open including presenter Areej Salim, analyst/commentator Karim Alami, Adel Al Shatti, Selima Sfar, Anaas Lamrani, former WTA player Kim Wehrmann among others.

beIN SPORTS’ HD9 channel also televised the “A Day at the Drive” one off event which was held at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide, Australia on Friday 29 January – all in support of the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The day session featured eight players including Jannik Sinner, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka, with Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Ash Barty and Simona Halep headlining the evening session. Matches consisted of two tiebreak sets with a match tiebreak at one set all.

The two-session event was supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission. Part proceeds of ticket sales were donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation to aid South Australia’s most disadvantaged communities.