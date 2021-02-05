beIN Sports to Broadcast FIFA Club World Cup in MENA

Qatar based, beIN Media Group, the global sports and entertainment group, has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 on beIN Sports across 24 countries in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

This edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will see six teams compete in two world-class stadiums in Qatar; the Ahmad bin Ali stadium and the Education City stadium.

Elaborating on the announcement, Mohamed al-Subaie, Acting CEO of beIN Mena said: “The FIFA Club World Cup that begins this week marks a milestone moment for Qatar, as the final steps start to be taken towards the FIFA World Cup 2022 and a defining period for the MENA region. beIN Media Group is proud to be at the heart of these outstanding global events as an official broadcaster, bringing the world to Qatar and showcasing Qatar to the world. We are also proud to be the home of sport and entertainment across the 24 countries of Mena, uniting and inspiring the whole region.”

Coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 includes the nightly dedicated Evening Show, hosted by Hichem al-Khalsi.

BeIN Sports HD1 will broadcast the matches exclusively in Arabic while beIN SPORTS HD11 will broadcast in English. The beIN Sports News channel will also broadcast exclusive content from the tournament including special documentaries and all the day’s stories on host nation Qatar.