beIN SPORTS Gears Up for Historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw this Friday

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, will broadcast a mammoth day of programing to mark the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw - bringing all the excitement live and exclusively to audiences’ screens across all 24 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on Friday 1 April.

beIN will showcase an extensive bouquet of original programming and exclusive interviews on both its Arabic and English channels pre- and post-event.

Commenting on beIN’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw coverage, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels, MENA, said: “As the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in MENA, so much of our efforts at beIN have been leading up to this truly pivotal moment and, ultimately, the world’s most prestigious tournament. As we reach the final stages of our preparations, we are tremendously proud to sit at the very centre of this historic occasion. Our considerable content offering, thus far, on the Road to Qatar 2022TM - including showcasing international qualifiers, original programing, and much more - highlights our unwavering commitment and capabilities”.

beIN SPORTS’ Exclusive Arabic Programing

beIN SPORTS’ Arabic coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw commences at 13:00 MECCA live and direct from beIN’s MENA studios and aired across four Arabic channels, including the beIN SPORTS News Channel, beIN SPORTS 1, beIN SPORTS Premium 1, and the dedicated 4K channel. beIN’s top-class presenters will be covering all the action live, including Mohammed Saddon Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, Tareq Al-Hamed, Abdullah Ali.

Highlighting just some of the curated content in the lead-up to the green carpet extravaganza: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ favourites - including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Frenkie de Jong - will be analysed during The Stars (14:00 MECCA); viewers will be invited to reminisce on past tournaments through The Most Amazing Moments from the FIFA World CupTM (14:45 MECCA); between 15:00-16:00 MECCA, beIN will take a closer look at the Arab national teams set to take part in the first FIFA World CupTM in the region, with The Arabic Teams and The Most Amazing Moments of Arabic Teams; plus much, much more.

The green carpet event then begins at 17:00 MECCA, with the highly anticipated live draw event commencing at 19:00 MECCA from the iconic Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). During this segment, beIN SPORTS will provide viewers with minute-by-minute coverage and behind-the-scenes footage live from the host nation, as well as capturing fan reactions from across the globe, including Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, UK, and USA.

Wrapping up the day’s events, a recap of the historic occasion will then be broadcast during the Evening Show, hosted by beIN SPORTS top analysts and presenters.

If that wasn’t enough, throughout the day, over on its free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS has planned a curated list of exclusive and exciting content, including the full Welcome to Qatar and The Venue series that showcases the country’s preparations for the upcoming international tournament, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at its world-class stadiums and facilities, and highlighting the beautiful tourist attractions available for visitors to explore.

beIN SPORTS’ Exclusive English Programing

beIN SPORTS English 1 will broadcast a mammoth 24 hours of FIFA World CupTM content to mark the occasion on Friday 1 April – showcasing a combination of FIFA World CupTM films, original programs, exclusive interviews, and more.

The most notable content in the lead up to the pivotal Final Draw, includes the shows: My World Cup (14:00 MECCA), where international footballers will share their greatest memories; World Cup Heroes (15:00 MECCA), where guests will talk about their FIFA World CupTM heroes throughout the years – from Pele to Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona to Zinedine Zidane; and World Cup Moments (16:00 MECCA), where guests discuss historical moments.

Much like on the Arabic channels, the coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Draw will then go live at 17:00, with reporters and VIP guests on-site. A post-show segment commencing at 21:00 MECCA will be brought to viewers’ screens from a dedicated beIM studio, which will see international on-the-ground beIN reporters capturing fan reactions and all the behind-the-scenes excitement.

The English coverage continues long after the thrill of the Final Draw, with beIN SPORTS’ presenters Nicky Crosby and Aarran Summers taking viewers on a tour around some of Qatar’s iconic locations in Postcard from Qatar from 22:00 MECCA. Lastly, at 22:30 MECCA, beIN SPORTS will broadcast an exclusive interview with England national team manager Gareth Southgate during the special Gareth Southgate: In Conversation show.

To subscribe to beIN and watch all the exclusive coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe.