Bensebaini Scores as Monchengladbach Beat Dortmund 4-2

Over the German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund have dropped out of the Champions League Places, after a 4-2 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gladbach took the lead after 11 minutes of play, when Nico Elvedi headed in on an excellent cross by Jonas Hofmann.

Dortmund were back in business in the 23rd minute as Jadon Sancho teed up Erling Haaland to set the leveler from a tight angle. A few minutes later, Dortmund turned the tide when Sancho played a slick one-two, before feeding Haaland again to smash in his 14th goal of the campaign.

However, there were further twists to the contest, as Elvedi came up with his 2nd of the evening for the equalizer before the break. Then 5 minutes after the restart, Ramy Bensebaini skipped past a defender and curled the ball into the far corner to make it 3-2 in favor of the hosts.

Dortmund struggled to pull level again and there was no way back, as they conceded a 4th in the 78th minute when Marcus Thuram nodded in a corner. With the result, Dortmund are now down in 5th place, whereas Gladbach replaced them in 4th.