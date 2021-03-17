Benzema Discusses Haaland to Real Madrid Transfer Rumors

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2021 - 02:51 GMT
The Blancos frontman has weighed in on the possibility of the Norwegian making his way to Santiago Bernabeu this summer (Photo: AFP)
Karim Benzema has discussed the transfer rumors suggesting Erling Haaland could move to Real Madrid, insisting that a different striker gets linked with the club "every year".

Madrid are reportedly planning a big-money swoop for Haaland in the summer, with the Borussia Dortmund star also attracting attention from a number of other top European clubs after a stunning start to his career at Westfalenstadion.

Blancos captain Sergio Ramos welcomed the prospect of Haaland's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu last week, but Benzema gave a sharp response when asked if he shares his team-mate's opinion on the young forward.

