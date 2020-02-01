Besiktas Sign Fiorentina Forward Boateng

Ghanaian football player Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Turkish club Besiktas on loan late Friday.

Besiktas said on it agreed with Boateng, 32, and Italian club Fiorentina, to sign him until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The Black Eagles posted a video on Twitter welcoming the new team member.

Boateng previously played for England's Tottenham Hotspur, German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, Italy's AC Milan and Spanish club Barcelona.

This season he scored one goal in 14 Italian Serie A appearances for Fiorentina.

Boateng holds a German passport and was born in Berlin. His brother, Jerome, is a Bayern Munich defender.

As a Ghana player, he participated in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.