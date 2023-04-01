Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 1st, 2023 - 10:45 GMT
Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C) makes a save during the German first division Bundesliga football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Bayern Munich's German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (C) makes a save during the German first division Bundesliga football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich host their rivals Borussia Dortmund a the Allianz Arena for the latest installment of Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, April 1
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

  • Bayern possible Xl (3-4-2-1)

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt; Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

  • Dortmund possible Xl (4-1-4-1)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson; Emre Can; Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Sebastien Haller

