Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich host their rivals Borussia Dortmund a the Allianz Arena for the latest installment of Der Klassiker on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, April 1
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups
- Bayern possible Xl (3-4-2-1)
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt; Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Dortmund possible Xl (4-1-4-1)
Head coach: Edin Terzic
Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson; Emre Can; Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro; Sebastien Haller
