CAF Praises Ahly’s Performance in Semi-Final of FIFA World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday hailed the performance of Egypt’s Al-Ahly football club even despite losing 0-2 to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the FIFA CluWorld Cup.

“A great performance from Africa’s #ClubWC representatives Al Ahly against Bayern. Made us all proud. On to the next game,” the CAF wrote on its official Facebook page underneath a photo of the goalkeepers for the Ahly and Bayern Munich.

Ahly of Egypt will meet the Brazilian Palmeiras on Thursday, to compete for the third place and win the bronze medal.

Bayern Lewandowski scored in the 17th and 85th minutes, and the European champion will meet in the final match on Thursday with the Mexican team Tigres UANL.

Al-Ahly qualified on Thursday to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating Al-Duhail, Qatar, with a clean goal, scored by Hussein al-Shahat in a match at the Education City Stadium.

The club advanced to the Club World Cup after beating Zamalek 2-1 in the 2020 CAF Finals, hosted at Cairo International Stadium in November.