Camel Racing at Al Marmoom: 1-2 January

An integral part of the UAE’s heritage, camel racing dates back centuries and is a must-see for residents and tourists in Dubai. Start the new year by watching the camel racing season at Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track. Expect lots of excitement as a group of approximately 60 camels race their way to the finish line. Don’t miss your chance to watch this session live from 1-2 January.



Each race is between 4-6km long and you can experience plenty of enthusiasm from the stands as the crowd cheers on their favourite camel. While you’re there, don’t forget to visit the neighboring Al Marmoom Heritage Village for a truly authentic Emirati experience.

Date 01 January - 02 January 2020 Category Sports Venue Al Marmoom Smart Camel Racing Track Telephone +971 4 832 6526 Ticket price Free Website https://www.dubaicrc.ae/en