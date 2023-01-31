Cancelo completes Bayern Munich loan transfer with €70m buy option

Joao Cancelo has completed his loan move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich, with that deal including a €70 million (£62m/$76m) purchase option.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portugal international appeared to have a bright future at the Etihad Stadium after becoming a two-time Premier League title winner and making two PFA Teams of the Year, with Pep Guardiola making the most of the 28-year-old’s attacking instincts from full-back. Cancelo has, however, been allowed to move on after supposedly suffering a falling out with his demanding Catalan coach in Manchester.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A shock switch to Germany will see Cancelo spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with the reigning Bundesliga champions, with Bayern then having the opportunity to push through a permanent transfer in the summer.

WHAT NEXT for Cancelo?

The Portuguese joined City from Juventus in 2019 and took in 154 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, while he also boasts 41 international caps for his country.

By Chris Burton