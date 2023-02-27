Casemiro: I joined Manchester United to win trophies

ALBAWABA - Manchester United star midfielder Casemiro has rubbished claims saying that he joined the club for money.

The Brazil international turned heads when he chose to leave Real Madrid for United in the summer as many believed the move was financially motivated.

However, the 31-year-old responded to these claims after his team won the EFL Cup on Sunday by defeating Newcastle 2-0.

The Brazilian said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "People who already know me understand I go after the ball as if it's a plate of food.

"This is my character, that didn't happen because it was a final or whatever. I attack every ball as if it was the last one.

"I celebrate like this because I'm enjoying it here. I left a great club, came to England and people wondered why.

“Moments like these are the answer. We all know this is only the beginning, but it doesn't mean we can't be happy.

"It's one more trophy for me and I always welcome it, regardless of the competition."

Casmeiro moved to Manchester United in a deal that is reportedly worth £60 million, plus £10 million in add-ons.