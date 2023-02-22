Champions League: Inter Milan vs Porto predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Inter Milan welcome Porto to the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.
Match date: Wednesday, February 22
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium
Inter Milan vs Porto probable lineups
- Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Simone Inzaghi
Andre Onana; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
- Porto possible Xl (4-4-2)
Head coach: Sergio Conceicao
Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, David Carmo, Zaidu Sanusi; Andre Franco, Stephen Eustaquio, Marko Grujic, Pepe; Mehdi Taremi, Danny Namaso
