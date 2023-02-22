Champions League: Inter Milan vs Porto predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 22nd, 2023 - 10:50 GMT
Inter Milan's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Udinese Calcio at San Siro stadium in Milan on February 18, 2023. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
Inter Milan's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Udinese Calcio at San Siro stadium in Milan on February 18, 2023. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Inter Milan welcome Porto to the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Match date: Wednesday, February 22
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium

Inter Milan vs Porto probable lineups

  • Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

  • Porto possible Xl (4-4-2)

Head coach: Sergio Conceicao

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, David Carmo, Zaidu Sanusi; Andre Franco, Stephen Eustaquio, Marko Grujic, Pepe; Mehdi Taremi, Danny Namaso

