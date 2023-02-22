Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester City predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester City resume their UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday as they travel to face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.
Match date: Wednesday, February 22
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Red Bull Arena
Leipzig vs Manchester City probable lineups
- Leipzig possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Marco Rose
Janis Blaswich; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner; Andre Silva
- Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
