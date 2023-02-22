Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester City predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published February 22nd, 2023 - 11:32 GMT
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 15, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester City resume their UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday as they travel to face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

Match date: Wednesday, February 22
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Red Bull Arena

Leipzig vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Leipzig possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Marco Rose

Janis Blaswich; Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Timo Werner; Andre Silva

  • Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

