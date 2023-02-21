Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Liverpool host Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of their last-16 clash.
Match date: Tuesday, February 21
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Liverpool vs Real Madrid probable lineups
- Liverpool Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota
- Madrid Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
