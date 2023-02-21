  1. Home
  3. Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Published February 21st, 2023 - 10:58 GMT
Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao (2nd L) and Real Madrid's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R) attend a team training session at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on February 20, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against Liverpool. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Liverpool host Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2021-22 Champions League final at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Match date: Tuesday, February 21
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Liverpool Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

  • Madrid Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

