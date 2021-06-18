Chelsea to Offer £52m Plus Alonso for Hakimi

Chelsea are willing to offer £52 million plus Marcos Alonso in order to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan, according to Mail Online.

Inter reportedly want £60m for the 22-year-old wing-back, while Chelsea are keen to offload some of their bloated squad with Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri also considered for part-exchange.

However Alonso is said to interest Inter more, as the 30-year-old would help fill the space left by Hakimi in their squad.