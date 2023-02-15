Chelsea owner meets with PSG president to discuss Neymar transfer

The transfer of Neymar was reportedly discussed during a meeting between Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi according to Le Parisien.

The two businessmen met in Paris on Tuesday to explore a potential deal for the Brazilian star.

The London-based club was reportedly interested in signing the 31-year-old last summer, but the French giants refused to let him go back then.

It is believed that PSG don't currently plan on offloading the player, and sources say the two owners only met in passing.

Neymar is tied to the Parisian club until the summer of 2025.

The Brazilian endured difficult times this season and struggled immensely since his return from the 2022 World Cup.

He was heavily criticized following his anonymous showing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.