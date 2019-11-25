Club World Cup 2019: Teams, Fixtures & When Will it Take Place

The Club World Cup is to make its return once again this December in Doha, with Qatar replacing the United Arab Emirates as the host nation.

Seven clubs from six confederations will battle it out to be crowned world champions.

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool are set to make their third appearance in the competition after former champions Real Madrid appeared in three straight Club World Cups.

We take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the 2019 Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup crowns the world champions of club football, involving winners of the six continental confederations, as well as the host nation's league champions.

It is not as illustrious an event as the international World Cup in Europe due to the dominance of the UEFA Champions League, but is a more prized possession on other continents such as South America.

It has been held in a number of different formats over the years.

From 1960 to 2004, UEFA and CONMEBOL played the Intercontinental Cup, which saw the winners of the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores meet in a one-off final.

FIFA introduced the Club World Cup in 2000, but various internal problems meant that the second edition was not played until 2005.

This year, the Club World Cup will take place in Qatar instead of the UAE as it had been in recent years. Qatar will host both the 2019 and 2020 tournaments, serving as test events ahead of their hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

The 2020 Club World Cup will be the final one played in its current iteration as FIFA have announced their plans of revamping it for the 2021 edition, with a view to expand the competition to 24 teams.

Which teams qualified for 2019 Club World Cup?

Liverpool (UEFA) will be participating in the competition following their 2018-19 Champions League success. This will be the second time they are to feature in the competition following their participation in the 2005 edition, where they lost to Sao Paolo in the final.

Due to December fixture congestion in which the Reds are to play a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa on December 17, as well as the Club World Cup semi-final a day later on December 18, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he will field two different teams for both matches.

Alternative dates were suggested, but due to the busy festive fixture schedule, the Reds will have to play both matches simultaneously.

A club statement read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday December 17, 2019.

"As a result, we will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor."

Monterrey (CONCACAF) are appearing in their fourth Club World Cup after winning the CONCACAF Champions League.

Flamengo (CONMEBOL) are featuring as winners of the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Hienghene Sport (OCF) are also set to take part, while Qatar Stars League champions Al-Sadd enter as the host side.

Esperance de Tunis (CAF) enter as the winners of the 2018-19 CAF Champions League.

The AFC and CONMEBOL participants are still yet to be confirmed.

Which venues will be used for the 2019 Club World Cup?

FIFA confirmed that the competition will take place across three venues in Doha. The Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and the Education City Stadium are all set to be tournament venues, with the former two having served as stadiums for the 2011 Asian Cup.

The Education City Stadium, which is freshly bilt, will be a host venue for the 2022 World Cup alongside the Khalifa International Stadium.

2019 Club World Cup fixtures & dates

Play-off round

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 1 Dec 11 Al-Sadd vs Hienghene Sport TBC Jassim

Quarter-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 2 Dec 14 Play-off winner vs Monterrey TBC Jassim 3 Dec 14 AFC champions vs Esperance de Tunis TBC Jassim

Fifth-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 4 Dec 17 QF 1 Loser vs QF 2 Loser TBC Khalifa

Semi-finals

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 5 Dec 17 QF 1 Winner vs Flamengo TBC Khalifa 6 Dec 18 QF 2 Winner vs Liverpool TBC Education

Third-place play-off

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 7 Dec 21 SF 1 Loser vs SF 2 Loser TBC Education

Final

No. Date Match Time (local / GMT) Location 8 Dec 21 SF 1 Winner vs SF 2 Winner TBC Education



How to buy tickets to the 2019 Club World Cup

Full ticket details for each club will become available on their official website.

Liverpool fans wishing to purchase tickets and are priority rights holders are able to make their transactions on the club website from 3pm GMT October 31 until 8am on November 1.

Hospitality seasonal members and season ticket holders can buy their tickets from 8.15am GMT on November 1 until 8am November 4.

Liverpool official members can buy their tickets from 8.15am GMT November 4 until 8am November 5.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Second semi-final (Match 6) - Wednesday December 18, 8.30pm kick-off (local time)Article contnues below

Category 1 (£66)

Category 2 (£33)

Category 3 (£16.50)

Third-place play-off and final double header (Matches 7 and 8) - Saturday December 21

Third-place play-off: 5.30pm kick-off (local time)

Final: 8.30pm kick-off (local time)