Club World Cup: Al Duhail Finishes Fifth After Win Over Ulsan

Al Duhail SC have finished fifth at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 after an impressive 3-1 win over Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai FC.

The Qataris produced a trio of outstanding goals, the first of which came after 21 minutes when Edmilson Junior advanced unchallenged from midfield and guided an inch-perfect low shot into the bottom-right corner.

It was the in-form Belgian’s 13th strike in his last ten appearances, and was no more than the local favorites merited for an impressive first-half display that should, in truth, have yielded another goal or two.

Ulsan, though, were much improved after the break and claimed a deserved equalizer just after the hour-mark, when Yoon Bitgaram scrambled home after some fine build-up play.

But parity lasted for just four minutes, as Al Duhail quickly reclaimed the lead with another delightful effort, as Dudu’s scooped pass was volleyed home first-time by Mohammed Muntari.

And victory was secured eight minutes from time – again, with a goal of the highest quality – as Almoez Ali wriggled in from the right before burying a powerful right-foot shot beyond the helpless Jo Hyeonwoo.