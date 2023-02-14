Coman goal gives Bayern slender first-leg advantage over PSG

Kingsley Coman scored Bayern Munich's winning goal as the German giants defeated Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman returned to haunt his former club when he converted Alphonso Davies' excellent cross underneath the body of Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 53rd minute.

Second half substitute Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed by VAR in the 82nd minute.

Bayern's right-back Benjamin Pavard was dismissed for a second yellow card in the dying moments of the game (90+2).

The two sides will lock horns again in the return leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich on the 8th of March.

Milan defeat Tottenham at San Siro

Brahim Diaz bundled over the line in an early goal the earned AC Milan an important 1-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro Stadium.

The return leg will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on March 8.