Conor McGregor Could Buy Chelsea FC

Mixed martial arts icon Conor McGregor has reconfirmed he is contemplating buying a football club amid rumors linking him with a potential move for Chelsea.

The West London club has been put up for sale by Russian owner Roman Abramovich last week.

The 33-year-old is heavily involved with Paradigm Sports, who reportedly submitted a bid to buy the club.

The Irishman replied on Twitter when asked about a potential bid for Chelsea: “I do not speak in jest.

“I am exploring this, as I said. Celtic from Dermot Desmond, Manchester United from the Glaziers, and now the recently up for sale Chelsea football club.

“All being explored. A football franchise purchase is in my future make no mistake about it.

Recent reports claim that Abramovich is looking to sell the club for £3 billion but could be forced to settle for £2 billion.