Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs Barcelona predcited lineups

Published March 2nd, 2023 - 10:34 GMT
Real Madrid's players attend a training session on March 1, 2023, at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas, outskirts of Madrid, on the eve of their Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final football match against FC Barcelona. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, March 2
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Barcelona probable lineups

  • Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

  • Barcelona possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Gavi

