Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs Barcelona predcited lineups

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, March 2
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid vs Barcelona probable lineups
- Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr
- Barcelona possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Gavi
