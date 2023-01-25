Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 25th, 2023 - 11:36 GMT
Barcelona's players pose for a team picture before the start of the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Barcelona's players pose for a team picture before the start of the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad in a highly anticipated Copa del Rey quarter-final clash that will take place at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.

Match date: Wednesday, 25 January
Kick-off: 23:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups

  • Barca Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

  • Real Sociedad Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Brais Mendez, Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi; Ander Barrenetxea, Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal

