Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad predicted lineups

Barcelona welcome Real Sociedad in a highly anticipated Copa del Rey quarter-final clash that will take place at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.
Match date: Wednesday, 25 January
Kick-off: 23:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou Stadium
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups
- Barca Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
- Real Sociedad Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Imanol Alguacil
Alex Remiro; Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico; Brais Mendez, Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi; Ander Barrenetxea, Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal
