Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Atalanta predicted lineups

Inter Milan will be hoping to overcome their rivals Atalanta when they meet on at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Match date: Tuesday, 31 January

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Stadium

Inter Milan vs Atalanta probable lineups

Inter Xl (3-5-2):

Head coach: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.

Atalanta Xl (3-4-3):

Head coach: Gian Piero Gasperini

Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini; Hans Hateboer, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremie Boga.