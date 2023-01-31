Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Atalanta predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2023 - 11:55 GMT
Atalanta's Argentinian defender Jose Luis Palomino (3rdL) scores an own goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Atalanta and Inter on November 13, 2022 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)
Inter Milan will be hoping to overcome their rivals Atalanta when they meet on at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Match date: Tuesday, 31 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium

Inter Milan vs Atalanta probable lineups

  • Inter Xl (3-5-2):

Head coach: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.

  • Atalanta Xl (3-4-3):

Head coach: Gian Piero Gasperini

Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini; Hans Hateboer, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremie Boga.

