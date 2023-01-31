Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Atalanta predicted lineups

Inter Milan will be hoping to overcome their rivals Atalanta when they meet on at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.
Match date: Tuesday, 31 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium
Inter Milan vs Atalanta probable lineups
- Inter Xl (3-5-2):
Head coach: Simone Inzaghi
Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa.
- Atalanta Xl (3-4-3):
Head coach: Gian Piero Gasperini
Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini; Hans Hateboer, Marten De Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremie Boga.
