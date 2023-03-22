Cristiano Ronaldo: I had a bad career run at Manchester United

ALBAWABA - Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the final period of his second spell at Manchester United was the most difficult throughout his illustrious career.

The Portuguese star had a falling-out with Manchester United's management and head coach Erik ten Hag.

He eventually parted ways with the club in November after making 10 appearances and four starts.

The 38-year-old signed a massive deal afterwards with Al-Nassr for two seasons.

Ronaldo had the best of starts in Saudi Arabia, scoring nine goals in eight appearances so far.

"Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets," he said to Sport TV + as quoted by Goal.

"When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."