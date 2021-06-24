Daei Congratulates Ronaldo After Equaling His Record

Iranian legendary football player Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after he equaled his goalscoring record.

Portugal forward Ronaldo converted two penalties in match against France on Thursday to reach 109 international goals.

He equaled Daei’s record of most international goals.

Ronaldo's brace helped Portugal draw France 2-2 in their Group F finale in EURO 2020, clinching third place in the group.

“You have achieved what you deserve. You are a true symbol of handwork and professionalism, and were born to show the world you are the best,” Daei shared on his Instagram account.