DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich vs Freiburg predicted lineups

Published April 4th, 2023 - 10:51 GMT
Bayern Munich's team celebrates after the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 1, 2023. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)
Bayern Munich's team celebrates after the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 1, 2023. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich will be ready to face Freiburg in the quarterfinals of DFB-Pokal (German Cup) on Tuesday.

Match date: Tuesday, April 4
Kick-off time: 18:45 UTC
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg probable lineups

  • Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Joao Cancelo, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Ryan Gravenberch, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

  • Freiburg possible Xl (3-4-2-1)

Head coach: Christian Streich

Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Matthias Ginter, Manuel Gulde; Kiliann Sildillia, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Grifo; Michael Gregoritsch

