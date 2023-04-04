DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich vs Freiburg predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich will be ready to face Freiburg in the quarterfinals of DFB-Pokal (German Cup) on Tuesday.
Match date: Tuesday, April 4
Kick-off time: 18:45 UTC
Venue: Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg probable lineups
- Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Yann Sommer; Joao Cancelo, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Ryan Gravenberch, Joshua Kimmich; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- Freiburg possible Xl (3-4-2-1)
Head coach: Christian Streich
Mark Flekken; Lukas Kubler, Matthias Ginter, Manuel Gulde; Kiliann Sildillia, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler, Christian Gunter; Ritsu Doan, Vincenzo Grifo; Michael Gregoritsch
