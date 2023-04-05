  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

Published April 5th, 2023 - 10:00 GMT
Leipzig's Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg (2R) scores during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund on March 3, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Leipzig's Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg (2R) scores during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund on March 3, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena in the DFB Pokal quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, April 5
Kick-off time: 18:45
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

  • Leipzig possible Xl (4-2-2-2)

Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara; Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo; Andre Silva, Timo Werner

  • Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Salih Ozcan, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marco Reus

Tags:Borussia DortmundRB LeipzigDFB-Pokal

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...