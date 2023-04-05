DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena in the DFB Pokal quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, April 5
Kick-off time: 18:45
Venue: Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups
- Leipzig possible Xl (4-2-2-2)
Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara; Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo; Andre Silva, Timo Werner
- Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Edin Terzic
Gregor Kobel; Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Salih Ozcan, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marco Reus
