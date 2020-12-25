Difficult for Any Country to Compete with Qatar in Infrastructure: UEFA Chief

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has lauded Qatar’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup in 2022, describing Qatar as ‘the Switzerland of the Middle East.’ The European football’s governing body chief attended the Amir Cup final last Friday, when Qatar inaugurated the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, its fourth FIFA World Cup venue.

Ceferin is the latest prominent figure to express admiration of Qatar’s progress as he spoke of his confidence that the country will host a hugely successful tournament. “It is very important to get to know the country that will host the next World Cup in 2022. I have heard a lot about Qatar, and I have some Qatari colleagues and friends from the football field, and I spoke to the authorities who confirmed Qatar’s readiness to host the event. But when you see it with your own eyes, you will be more impressed and your admiration for the infrastructure will go beyond. It is very difficult for any other country to compete with Qatar when it comes to infrastructure,” Ceferin told Bein Sport.

“I have said many times that Qatar is the Switzerland of the Middle East, there is a lot of regulation and there is a lot of attention to hygiene, and I think that the fans should look forward to the World Cup. I am sure everything will be organised in a fantastic way,” the Slovenian added.

Ceferin also said he was impressed by Qatar’s leaders passion towards football. “I have seen the leaders of Qatar are fond of football. Therefore, it would be great to attend and play football in a country like this. And also the World Cup in 2022 will be held in November and December, when the atmosphere in Qatar is wonderful. It is the ideal time for players to play football,” he said.

The UEFA President said Qatar team will gain a lot by playing as a guest team in the European qualifiers for the World Cup. Qatar, who have already qualified for their home World Cup by virtue of being the hosts, have been included in Group A of the European qualifiers along with Portugal, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg and Ireland.